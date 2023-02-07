Top 3 Tata cars sold in India in January 2023

- Tata Motors reported sales growth of 18 per cent in January 2023

- The Nexon continues to be a major contributor to the company’s sales

Indian automaker Tata Motors missed the second rank to Hyundai by 2,116 units in January 2023. The company sold 47,990 units as against 40,780 units sold in January 2022, thereby registering a growth of 18 per cent.

Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Tata cars in India in January 2023.

Tata Nexon

The Nexon compact SUV continues to be the bestselling model for the company in India. Tata Nexon registered 15,567 unit sales last month compared to 13,816 unit sales in the previous year, thereby witnessing a growth of 13 per cent. Both the ICE and the electric versions are significant contributors to the vehicle’s sales.

Tata Punch

The Punch sub-compact SUV has retained the second rank in India last month. The company sold 12,006 units in January 2023 as against 10,027 unit sales in January 2022, thereby positing a growth of 20 per cent. The feature-loaded Punch Camo edition option has further provided more options to customers.

Tata Tiago

The Tiago is the third bestselling model for the company in India in January 2023. The hatchback registered 9,032 unit sales last month compared to 5,195 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing strong growth of 74 per cent. The recently launched Tiago EV emerged as the most affordable electric vehicle in the country.

Data Source - AP