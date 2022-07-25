CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Top 3 bestselling compact SUVs in the first half of 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,028 Views
    Top 3 bestselling compact SUVs in the first half of 2022

    Over the last few years, we have witnessed significant growth in sales in the compact SUV segment. Interestingly, the compact SUV segment is also a significant contributor to the overall car sales in the country. Read below to learn more about the cumulative sales figures for the top three bestselling models in this segment in the last six months. 

    Tata Nexon

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Tata Nexon emerged as the bestselling compact SUV in the first half (H1) of 2022. The vehicle registered cumulative sales of 82,770 units in the last six months as compared to 46,247 unit sales in H1 of 2021, thereby registering a growth of 79 per cent. In addition to the popular selling ICE versions, the sales for the electric version have also picked up pace in the country.

    Tata Punch

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Tata Punch sub-compact SUV emerged as the second highest-selling model in its segment. The Punch registered cumulative sales of 60,932 units in the first half of 2022. The vehicle quickly made it to the bestseller list since its launch in October 2021.

    Hyundai Venue

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Venue has secured the third rank with a cumulative sales of 57,822 units in the H1 of 2022. In the same period, Hyundai registered cumulative sales of 54,675 units in the first half of 2021, thereby registering a growth of six per cent this year. Back in June, Hyundai introduced the updated Venue compact SUV in the country with new features and cosmetic upgrades. This new model is expected to further boost sales for this model in the second half of this year. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top 5 cars sold in India in H1 of 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6722 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 74.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.84 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.17 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.51 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.88 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.02 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.37 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.79 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.73 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6722 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 3 bestselling compact SUVs in the first half of 2022