Top 3 bestselling compact SUVs in the first half of 2022

Over the last few years, we have witnessed significant growth in sales in the compact SUV segment. Interestingly, the compact SUV segment is also a significant contributor to the overall car sales in the country. Read below to learn more about the cumulative sales figures for the top three bestselling models in this segment in the last six months.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon emerged as the bestselling compact SUV in the first half (H1) of 2022. The vehicle registered cumulative sales of 82,770 units in the last six months as compared to 46,247 unit sales in H1 of 2021, thereby registering a growth of 79 per cent. In addition to the popular selling ICE versions, the sales for the electric version have also picked up pace in the country.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch sub-compact SUV emerged as the second highest-selling model in its segment. The Punch registered cumulative sales of 60,932 units in the first half of 2022. The vehicle quickly made it to the bestseller list since its launch in October 2021.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue has secured the third rank with a cumulative sales of 57,822 units in the H1 of 2022. In the same period, Hyundai registered cumulative sales of 54,675 units in the first half of 2021, thereby registering a growth of six per cent this year. Back in June, Hyundai introduced the updated Venue compact SUV in the country with new features and cosmetic upgrades. This new model is expected to further boost sales for this model in the second half of this year.