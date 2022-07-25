CarWale
    Top 5 cars sold in India in H1 of 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    Top 5 cars sold in India in H1 of 2022

    Back in the year 2020 and 2021, the auto industry was significantly impacted by COVID-19 restrictions and poor consumer sentiments. Over the last six months, we have witnessed a significant rise in car sales in the country thereby indicating positive times ahead. 

    Read below to learn more about the top five bestselling cars in the first half (H1) of 2022 –

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R emerged as the most popular selling model in the country. The company sold 1,13,407 units of the Wagon R in the first half of 2022 as compared to 94,839 unit sales in the same period last year. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R sales have grown by 20 per cent in the last six months. The rising fuel prices have boosted sales for this hatchback, which is well-known for its CNG option.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Despite a drop of 11 per cent, the Swift hatchback has emerged as the second bestselling model in the country. Maruti Suzuki Swift registered cumulative sales of 91,177 units over the last six months as compared to 1,02,206 unit sales in the first half of 2021. 

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Here’s yet another Maruti Suzuki model on this list. The Dzire compact sedan has emerged as the third bestselling model in the country with 85,929 unit sales in the first half of this year as compared to 70,991 unit sales in the first half of 2021, thereby registering a growth of 21 per cent. Back in March, the company introduced the Dzire CNG in two variant options – VXi and ZXi. The CNG option has boosted sales for this compact sedan in the country. 

    Tata Nexon

    The Nexon compact SUV is the only non-Maruti Suzuki model on this list. The Tata Nexon secures the fourth rank with a cumulative sales figure of 82,770 units in the first half of this year as compared to 46,247 unit sales in the same period in the year 2021. The Nexon has registered an impressive sales growth of 79 per cent. The ICE version of the Nexon compact SUV is available in two special editions, while the electric version is available in two battery pack options.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, the Baleno has made it to the top-five list despite a drop of 20 per cent. The Baleno registered 74,892 unit sales in the first half of 2022 as compared to 93,823 unit sales in H1 of 2021. The company introduced the Baleno facelift in February with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. 

    BMW X5 xDrive 30d M Sport introduced in India at Rs 97.90 lakh

