    BMW X5 xDrive 30d M Sport introduced in India at Rs 97.90 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    BMW X5 xDrive 30d M Sport introduced in India at Rs 97.90 lakh

    - BMW India discreetly drives in a new variant of the X5

    - The new variant becomes the top-spec variant in the X5 line-up

    BMW India has discreetly introduced a new variant in the X5 line-up, known as the xDrive 30d M Sport. The new variant, which is priced at Rs 97.90 lakh (ex-showroom), becomes the new top-spec variant in the SUV’s line-up.

    Under the hood, the BMW X5 in the xDrive 30 M Sport guise continues to be powered by the same 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine that produces 262bhp and 620Nm of torque. This motor is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the xDrive system.

    Compared to the SportX Plus variant that it is positioned above, the BMW X5 xDrive 30d M Sport gets additional features in the form of paddle shifters behind the steering wheel, launch control function, adaptive two-axle air suspension, electrically-operated tail-gate, BMW Laserlight LED headlamps, comfort seats for the front passengers, M-spec leather steering wheel, travel and comfort system, BMW display key, HUD, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon-sourced music system, 360-degree camera, new interior trims and leather upholstery and 20-inch M-spec alloy wheels.

    Another highlight of the exterior of the BMW X5 xDrive 30d M Sport is the M Sport design package that includes elements such as the M-spec front apron, side skirts, and wheel arch trims in body colour, M-spec blue coloured brake calipers, rear diffuser, M Sport-spec car key, M Sport logo on the side profile, new tail pipes.

