Tata Motors to deliver 1,000 XPres-T EVs for cab services

- 1,000 Tata XPres T EVs to be deployed to EC Wheels India Pvt. Ltd.

- Deliveries to be made in a phased anner

Tata Motors has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EC Wheels India Private Limited to deploy 1,000 units of the XPres-T electric vehicles. The carmaker will soon commence the deliveries of the EVs in a phased manner.

Back in July 2021, Tata Motors launched the XPres sub-brand with the XPres-T being the first vehicle under it. The Tata XPres-T is available in two versions – 21.5kWh and 16.5kWh battery packs. These have a claimed range of 213kms and 165kms, respectively and can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in 90min and 110min, each. The feature highlights of the Tata XPres-T include a Harman infotainment system, automatic climate control, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, alloy wheels, reverse parking sensors, dual front airbags, and blue accents inside out.

Sharing his views on the occasion, Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager – Network Management and EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “Tata Motors has always been focusing on the faster adoption of EVs in the mobility space, helping grow India’s e-mobility market. With a market share of 90 per cent in the EV fleet segment in India and the Eastern region, X-Pres-T EV has created a new benchmark as it offers enhanced safety, fast charging solution, a premium interior theme along with a dynamic performance at an affordable price. With this association, we have taken a giant leap towards the future of mobility, helping the country to #EvolveToElectric.”