CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Motors to deliver 1,000 XPres-T EVs for cab services

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    456 Views
    Tata Motors to deliver 1,000 XPres-T EVs for cab services

    - 1,000 Tata XPres T EVs to be deployed to EC Wheels India Pvt. Ltd.

    - Deliveries to be made in a phased anner

    Tata Motors has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EC Wheels India Private Limited to deploy 1,000 units of the XPres-T electric vehicles. The carmaker will soon commence the deliveries of the EVs in a phased manner. 

    Tata Front View

    Back in July 2021, Tata Motors launched the XPres sub-brand with the XPres-T being the first vehicle under it. The Tata XPres-T is available in two versions – 21.5kWh and 16.5kWh battery packs. These have a claimed range of 213kms and 165kms, respectively and can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in 90min and 110min, each. The feature highlights of the Tata XPres-T include a Harman infotainment system, automatic climate control, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, alloy wheels, reverse parking sensors, dual front airbags, and blue accents inside out. 

    Sharing his views on the occasion, Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager – Network Management and EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “Tata Motors has always been focusing on the faster adoption of EVs in the mobility space, helping grow India’s e-mobility market. With a market share of 90 per cent in the EV fleet segment in India and the Eastern region, X-Pres-T EV has created a new benchmark as it offers enhanced safety, fast charging solution, a premium interior theme along with a dynamic performance at an affordable price. With this association, we have taken a giant leap towards the future of mobility, helping the country to #EvolveToElectric.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top 3 bestselling compact SUVs in the first half of 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32614 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    View All Popular Cars
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 74.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32614 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors to deliver 1,000 XPres-T EVs for cab services