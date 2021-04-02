The financial year 2020-21 ended on a good note for the auto industry with a cumulative car sales of 3,20,487 units in March 2021 as compared to 1,40,566 unit sales in March 2020, thereby registering a healthy growth of 128 per cent. Maruti Suzuki continues to be the largest player in the terms of volumes followed by Hyundai and Tata Motors in second and third position, respectively. Read below to learn more about the top 10 cars sold in India in March 2021. Interestingly, seven out of 10 cars on the list are from Maruti Suzuki!

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to top the sales chart in consecutive succession. On 24 February, the company launched the 2021 Swift in India with fresh set of feature updates along with mild boost in power figures. This explains the 153 per cent sales growth for the Swift in India with 21,714 units sold in March 2021 as compared to 8,575 units sold in the same period last year. We have driven the updated model, click here to learn more.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno emerges as the second bestseller in India last month with 21,217 unit sales as compared to 11,406 unit sales in March 2020, thereby registering 86 per cent growth in sales. Interestingly, the Baleno misses the pole position by just 497 units. As a matter of fact, cumulative sales figures for the Baleno and the Glanza would have surpassed the sales volume for the Swift.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Here’s yet another Maruti Suzuki product on the list, the Wagon R emerges as the third bestseller in India. The sales for the Wagon R has registered a growth of 105 per cent with 18,757 unit sales in March 2021 as compared to 9,151 unit sales in the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The entry-level product from Maruti Suzuki, the Alto was the top-seller for the longest time in India. This time around, for the second consecutive month Alto has slipped to the fourth rank. The company sold 18,757 units of the Alto hatchback in India last month as compared to 10,829 units in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a growth of 61 per cent.

Hyundai Creta

India’s bestselling SUV, the Hyundai Creta has made it to the top five models sold in India last month. Hyundai sold 12,640 units of the Creta in India last month as compared to 6,706 unit sales in same period last year, thereby registering 88 per cent growth in sales. One of the reason behind its strong growth can be attributed to the new-generation model which was launched in India in March 2020. During this time, the sales for the Hyundai Creta had dropped by a fair margin due to stock correction activity and customers eagerly waiting for the launch of the new generation model.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Maruti Suzuki Eeco has made it to the list of top 10 models sold in India last month due to its utilitarian benefits and has been particularly a popular choice with the commercial segment. The company sold 11,547 units of the Eeco in India last month as compared to 5,966 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 94 per cent growth in sales.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Dzire compact sedan from Maruti Suzuki is a popular name in its segment. This model has registered 109 per cent growth in sales last month with 11,434 unit sales as compared to 5,476 unit sales in the same period last year. The growth in sales might be a result of lucrative offers or discounts towards the end of the financial year.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki introduced the Brezza facelift with a petrol engine for the first time in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. This explains the 104 per cent rise in sales for the Vitara Brezza in India in March 2021. The company sold 11,274 units of this compact SUV in India last year as compared to 5,513 unit sales in the same period last year.

Hyundai Grand i10

The Hyundai Grand i10 takes the ninth ranking in terms of sales with 11,020 units last month as compared to 4,293 units in March 2020. The Grand i10 witnesses the highest growth in sales of 157 per cent with 11,020 units sold in India last month as compared to 4,293 unit sales in March 2020. The strong growth can be attributed to stock clearance as the company had discontinued and removed the Grand i10 from its official website in January 2021.

Hyundai Venue

Here’s another Hyundai making it to the list of top 10 selling models in India in March 2021. Hyundai sold 10,722 units of the Venue in India last month as compared to 6,127 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 75 per cent growth in sales.