    Hyundai records 64,621 unit sales in March 2021

    Jay Shah

    Hyundai records 64,621 unit sales in March 2021

    - Exports increased by 100 per cent 

    - Seven-seat Alcazar SUV to be unveiled this month

    Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that it registered a total cumulative sales of 64,621 units in March 2021. Out of the total sales, Hyundai sold 52,600 units in the domestic market while 12,021 units were exported to the international markets.

    The domestic sales escalated by 100 per cent this year as compared to 26,300 units in March 2020. The exports witnessed an upward trend of 101 per cent from last year’s 5,979 units. The overall sales doubled in the last month as against 32,279-units in the same period last year when the COVID-19 outbreak affected the sales of all OEMs.

    The Korean carmaker is gearing up for the global unveiling of its three-row SUV, Alcazar. To be built and launched in India first, the Alcazar will essentially be based on the mid-size SUV, Creta, with bigger dimensions and third-row seating. To know more about the upcoming SUV, click here.

    Commenting on the March 2021 sales performance, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said, “Hyundai Motor India has portrayed resilience and perseverance towards contributing to the revival of the Indian Auto Industry. With cumulative sales of 64 621 units in March 2021, HMIL has built further on the sales momentum achieved over the last few months. This performance has been backed by our super performer brands such as the Ultimate SUV – CRETA, VENUE, Spirited New VERNA, NIOS and the most awarded car of 2020, the all-new i20.”

