CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Tiago XT variant to get new features soon

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    482 Views
    Tata Tiago XT variant to get new features soon

    - Could get a rear parcel shelf, a height-adjustable driver seat, and 14-inch hyper style wheels 

    - Expected to be introduced soon

    A few months back, the Tata Tiago surpassed the four lakh production milestone. Presently, the hatchback is offered in XE, XT, XT(O), XZ, and XZ+. Now, as per a leaked document, it is likely that the mid XT variant of the Tiago is likely to benefit from new features. 

    Tata Tiago Seat Adjustment Manual for Driver

    The XT trim could get additional features like 14-inch hyper-style wheels, a rear parcel shelf, a height-adjustable driver seat, a vanity mirror on the co-driver side, and a blacked-out B-pillar. Having said that, the Tiago received a price hike of up to Rs 5,000 earlier this month. With the inclusion of new features, the ex-showroom prices could be increased marginally. 

    Tata Tiago Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Tata Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine that develops 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. The motor is coupled with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. In its CNG alternative, the same mill puts out 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. Further, Tata Motors claims a fuel efficiency of 26.49kmkg which makes it compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Audi A4 and Q8 prices increased by up to Rs 2.63 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tiago Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32623 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.42 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.57 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.06 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.41 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.51 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.06 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.36 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.35 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.05 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32623 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Tiago XT variant to get new features soon