Tata Tiago XT variant to get new features soon

A few months back, the Tata Tiago surpassed the four lakh production milestone. Presently, the hatchback is offered in XE, XT, XT(O), XZ, and XZ+. Now, as per a leaked document, it is likely that the mid XT variant of the Tiago is likely to benefit from new features.

The XT trim could get additional features like 14-inch hyper-style wheels, a rear parcel shelf, a height-adjustable driver seat, a vanity mirror on the co-driver side, and a blacked-out B-pillar. Having said that, the Tiago received a price hike of up to Rs 5,000 earlier this month. With the inclusion of new features, the ex-showroom prices could be increased marginally.

The Tata Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine that develops 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. The motor is coupled with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. In its CNG alternative, the same mill puts out 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. Further, Tata Motors claims a fuel efficiency of 26.49kmkg which makes it compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG.