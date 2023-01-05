CarWale

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    Tata Tiago EV test drives begin

    - Deliveries to begin in the coming weeks

    - Tata Tiago EV gathers over 20,000 bookings

    Back in September 2022, Tata Motors launched its most affordable electric car, the Tiago EV at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered with two battery pack options across four variants, the Tata Tiago EV gathered over 20,000 bookings within a month. It has now reached dealerships across the country and the test drives of the EV have commenced. 

    Tata Tiago EV Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Tiago EV can be had in 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery pack options with a claimed driving range of 230km and 315km, respectively. The charging options include a 3.3kW AC wall box charger and a 7.2kW AC charger. We have driven the long-range version of the Tiago EV and here are our driving impressions. 

    Tata Tiago EV Dashboard

    The feature highlights of the Tiago EV are two drive modes – City and Sport, four levels of re-gen mode, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, and a cooled glovebox. 

    While the deliveries of the Tiago EV will commence later this month, the ex-showroom prices are also set to be revised by up to three to four per cent. The Tiago EV joins the brand’s electric portfolio, which comprises the Tigor EV and Nexon EV. 

