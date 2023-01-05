Kia Sonet Anniversary edition delisted from the official website

- It was launched on the first anniversary of its introduction

- It commanded a premium of Rs 40,000 over the HTX standard trim

The Kia Sonet Anniversary edition has been quietly removed from Kia India's website. The popular compact SUV's Anniversary edition was launched to commemorate its first anniversary in October 2021, with a starting price of Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It was available in four colours and two engine options, including a 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

This Anniversary edition was based on the HTX variant and cost Rs 40,000 more than the standard version. Aurora Black, Glacier White, Steel Silver, and Gravity Grey were among the colour options available with this edition.

The Kia Sonet Anniversary edition featured unique design elements inside and out for an additional fee. It had Tangerine Orange accents on the signature tiger-nose front grille, skid plates, centre wheel caps, and side sills, as well as slim rectangular cutouts dubbed 'Aurochs'-inspired design. Moreover, the '1st Anniversary Edition' emblem on the grille added to its uniqueness.

The changes on the inside were minor, with the Anniversary edition featuring beige and black leatherette upholstery. Aside from that, this edition included the HTX trim's standard features, such as LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen display, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a start/stop button, rear parking camera, cruise control, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents.

Under the hood, the vehicle was powered by a 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine that produced 118bhp and 172Nm of torque and was mated to either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT transmission. Whereas, the 1.5-litre diesel engine produced 99bhp and 240Nm of torque in manual mode, and 113bhp and 250Nm in automatic mode.

At present, Kia Sonet’s line-up includes HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, GTX Plus, and X Line variants with prices ranging from Rs 7.69 lakh to Rs 14.39 lakh (ex-showroom).