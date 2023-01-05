Hyundai to showcase NEXO at Auto Expo 2023

- Ioniq 5 to be launched at Auto Expo 2023

- Ioniq 6 to be showcased alongside

With less than a week left for the Auto Expo 2023, manufacturers are gearing up in full swing for the event. Similarly, Hyundai is also preparing its line-up for the Auto Expo 2023. The brand will showcase the Hyundai IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, and NEXO. Apart from this, it will also showcase the Hyundai SmartSense (ADAS zone), SPOT (Dynamic Display), ATLAS, H-MEX, MobED, Hyundai Mobility Adventure (Roblox Metaverse), Future Mobility Scale Model, and Digital Car Life.

The NEXO is a smart-looking crossover that looks futuristic yet conventional. It gets a pump that forces hydrogen from the fuel tank and oxygen from the air into a fuel-cell stack, where chemical reactions convert those gasses into electricity and water. That electricity, in turn, goes to an electric motor that drives the car. It also has a 15.6kWh battery to store excess energy from the fuel cell and to allow for recouping via regenerative braking.

The NEXO produces 161bhp and 395bhp of torque and can store about 6.35kg of hydrogen in its 52-litre fuel tank. Depending on the variant, you get a range between 570 to 600km. Hyundai claims that the crossover can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 9.5 seconds which is pretty brisk. Power to the wheels is either from the battery or the fuel cell stack.