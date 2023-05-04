Tata Tiago EV: claimed range vs CarWale tested range

- Available in four variants and two battery pack options

- Ex-showroom prices range between Rs. 8.69 and Rs. 11.99 lakh

The Tata Tiago EV is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor, which is available in two battery pack options – 19.2kWh and 24kWh. The 19.2kWh version has a claimed modified Indian driving cycle (MIDC) range of 250km, whereas the 24kWh battery pack gets an estimated MIDC range of 315km. However, that’s not the truth as its real-world range is noticeably different. We have tested the 24kWh model for its performance, comfort, efficiency, and most importantly, its driving range. Here’s what we found.

So, after charging the Tiago EV to 100 per cent, we reset the trip meter and drove it across our predefined route till the battery was completely drained. When we started the test, the indicated range that we got was 266km with AC and 296km without AC. We did the test with the AC on throughout the drive, under ideal conditions, with moderate to heavy city traffic, and some amount of highway driving as well. All said and done, it took us over nine hours to complete the range test, and in that time, the Tiago EV covered exactly 213.9km before it was completely dead.

Tata Motors had launched the Tiago EV back in September 2022 at an introductory price of Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). However, these prices were restricted to the first 20,000 customers, and since then, the prices have been raised by Rs. 20,000 across all variants. Speaking of which, the Tiago EV is available in four variants, including XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech LUX.