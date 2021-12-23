Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG likely to be introduced in January 2022

- Dealers commence bookings unofficially

- To be powered by the existing 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine

In recent times, due to the constant revision in fuel prices, car buyers have been opting for CNG options in the country. Currently, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have emerged as the leading players to offer car models with CNG alternatives. For a while now, Tata Motors has been working on plans to introduce CNG models in the country. CNG-powered test mules of the Tiago and the Tigor have been spotted on a few instances in the past and few dealers have also unofficially opened bookings for the CNG versions. As hinted by a couple of dealers, Tata Motors might announce the CNG variant prices for the Tiago and the Tigor in January 2022.

Back in October 2021, we had learnt that the company is likely to offer the CNG option in the base XE and the mid-spec XT variants. It was earlier believed that the company might introduce the CNG options this year, however, due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductors, the company might have delayed its plans to 2022. Mechanically, the CNG versions will be powered by the existing 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which generates 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. The power output is likely to vary in the CNG version.

Visually, no major upgrades are expected as compared to the regular model. Post launch, the Tiago and the Tigor CNG will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Santro, and the Hyundai Aura.