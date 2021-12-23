Maserati MC20 convertible teased ahead of unveiling

- The Maserati MC20 convertible is expected to debut early next year

- The model is currently sold only in the coupe version

Italian marquee Maserati has teased a new variant of the MC20, known as the MC20 convertible. The company has begun public road tests of the model and shared images of the test mule outside the brand’s plant in Modena.

As seen in the spy images, the Maserati MC20 convertible test mule is wrapped in a camouflage featuring a design of clouds, hinting at the convertible design of the sports car. We expect the mechanicals and feature set to remain largely unchanged over its coupe counterpart.

Under the hood, the Maserati MC20, in its coupe format, is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine that produces a maximum power output of 641bhp and 730Nm of torque. This motor is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, which propels the car from 0-100kmph in a mere 2.9 seconds.

Bookings for the Maserati MC20 began in India in June this year, followed by its launch that took place earlier this month for a price tag of Rs 3.65 crore (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the supercar are scheduled to begin from February 2022, and to know more about the model, click here.