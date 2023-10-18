CarWale
    Tata Safari facelift starts arriving at dealerships across India

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Available in 10 variants
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Tata Motors launched the Safari facelift in India at a starting price of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The three-row SUV can be had in 10 variants, namely, Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished+ Dark, Adventure+ A, and Accomplished+. Now, after the official price announcement, the SUV has started to reach dealerships across the country.

    Tata Safari Right Rear Three Quarter

    Customers can get their hands on the Safari facelift in seven exterior paint options - Cosmic Gold, Galactic Sapphire, Lunar Slate, Oberon Black, Stardust Ash, Stellar Frost, and Supernova Copper. Although, they might have to wait for six to eight weeks to get the delivery of the Safari facelift.

    Tata Safari Dashboard

    The updated Safari is well-equipped in terms of features, as it comes loaded with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all-digital instrument cluster, four-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, touch-based HVAC controls, and dual-zone climate control. Also on offer are features such as a wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, multiple drive modes, ventilated and powered front-row seats, 360-degree surround camera, panoramic sunroof, and an ADAS suite.

    Under the hood, the new Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This motor is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.

    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
