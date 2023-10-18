Toyota teases two electric concepts for Japan Mobility Show 2023

One is a muscular SUV while the other one is a low-slung supercar

The theme for the show is “Let's Change the Future of Cars―Find Your Future”

Toyota will be bringing two futuristic EV concept cars to their 2023 Japanese Mobility Show pavilion. The names of the two concepts are – in typical Toyota jargon – FT-3e and the FT-Se. While the former appears to be a sharp, muscular SUV, the latter is a low-slung, aerodynamic, Le Man hypercar category sports coupe.

The Japanese carmaker has set the theme for the show – “Let's Change the Future of Cars―Find Your Future”. The two concepts aim to present a future transformed by electrification and intelligence. Toyota believes that future mobility will go from physical transportation tools to becoming a lifestyle partner distinct to customers' values. These ground-up EVs will also provide a high level of personalisation. And the connected technology will provide the local area information onboard.

There are prominent GR badges in the teaser, which hints at high output and high levels of performance hardware. A heavy focus has gone into aerodynamics as well for both products. Even the SUV’s body appears to be chiselled and sharp. The cabin peak of the FT-Se in the teaser hints at yoke-style steering and three different screens.

Production versions of both EV concepts are also expected to get a green flag soon. More details will surface closer to its premiere later this month.