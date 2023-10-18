Tata Harrier facelift launched; starts arriving at dealerships across India

- Bookings open for a token amount of Rs. 25,000
- Offered in 10 variants across seven colour options
Tata Motors launched the Harrier facelift in the country on 17 October, 2023 with prices starting from Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in 10 variants across seven colour options, the updated SUV has now started arriving at dealerships across the country. Interested customers can book the model for a token amount of Rs. 25,000 with deliveries slated to begin in the coming weeks.
The feature highlights of the facelifted Harrier include a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Harman Kardon speakers, voice-assisted illuminated panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters, and persona-themed leather seat upholstery. Additionally, it gets JBL speakers, paddle shifters, powered and ventilated front-row seats, air purifier, electronic parking brake, and a dual-zone climate control.
At the heart, the new Harrier gets a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that pushes out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor can either be had with a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter returning a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.8kmpl and 14.6kmpl, respectively.