    Tata Harrier facelift launched; starts arriving at dealerships across India

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Harrier facelift launched; starts arriving at dealerships across India
    • Bookings open for a token amount of Rs. 25,000
    • Offered in 10 variants across seven colour options

    Tata Motors launched the Harrier facelift in the country on 17 October, 2023 with prices starting from Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in 10 variants across seven colour options, the updated SUV has now started arriving at dealerships across the country. Interested customers can book the model for a token amount of Rs. 25,000 with deliveries slated to begin in the coming weeks.

    The feature highlights of the facelifted Harrier include a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Harman Kardon speakers, voice-assisted illuminated panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters, and persona-themed leather seat upholstery. Additionally, it gets JBL speakers, paddle shifters, powered and ventilated front-row seats, air purifier, electronic parking brake, and a dual-zone climate control.

    At the heart, the new Harrier gets a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that pushes out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor can either be had with a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter returning a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.8kmpl and 14.6kmpl, respectively.

    Tata Harrier Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 18.91 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 19.34 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 18.67 Lakh
    PuneRs. 18.91 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 19.33 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 17.63 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 19.04 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 18.25 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 17.61 Lakh

