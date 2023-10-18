Tata Harrier facelift launched; starts arriving at dealerships across India

Bookings open for a token amount of Rs. 25,000

Offered in 10 variants across seven colour options

Tata Motors launched the Harrier facelift in the country on 17 October, 2023 with prices starting from Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in 10 variants across seven colour options, the updated SUV has now started arriving at dealerships across the country. Interested customers can book the model for a token amount of Rs. 25,000 with deliveries slated to begin in the coming weeks.

The feature highlights of the facelifted Harrier include a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Harman Kardon speakers, voice-assisted illuminated panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters, and persona-themed leather seat upholstery. Additionally, it gets JBL speakers, paddle shifters, powered and ventilated front-row seats, air purifier, electronic parking brake, and a dual-zone climate control.

At the heart, the new Harrier gets a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that pushes out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor can either be had with a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter returning a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.8kmpl and 14.6kmpl, respectively.