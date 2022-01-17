Tata Safari Dark Edition launched – Top five highlights

Tata Motors has launched the third special edition of the Safari SUV. This one is called the Dark Edition. It joins the existing Adventure Persona and Gold editions in the Safari lineup. While it gets no mechanical updates, Tata has decked the Safari with a new paint scheme and added features. Let us take a look at the top highlights of the Safari Dark.

Exterior

The Tata Safari Dark is broadly offered in two variants – XT+ and XZ+. The highlight remains the Oberon Black exterior shade and de-chromed elements like the front grille, door handles, and the boot lid garnish.

Wheels

While the design of the 18-inch alloy wheels remains the same, the alloys are now finished in Blackstone finish. Another notable addition is the #Dark emblem affixed on the front fenders.

Interior

Coming to the cabin, the Safari Dark lets go of the dual-tone theme and the dashboard and door pads are now adorned with the new Blackstone theme. The upholstery too, are draped in Granite Black leather with blue tri-arrow perforations. Furthermore, the addition of the ‘#Dark’ motif on the headrest adds a sense of exclusivity.

Features

In terms of features, the six-seater versions of the Safari Dark are equipped with a ventilation function for both first and second-row seats. Additionally, the Safari gets an air purifier and wireless compatibility for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Pricing

While the Adventure and Gold editions are solely offered on the top-spec XZ+ trim, the Dark Edition can also be bought with the XT+ trim. It costs Rs 20,000 more than the standard XT+ trim. Meanwhile, the Dark is Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 more than the Adventure variant while a significant Rs 68,000 to Rs 78,000 less than the recently launched Gold trim, depending upon the transmission and seating layout.

Mechanically, Tata Safari continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 168bhp and 350Nm torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Tata Safari Dark continues to rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.