    Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG variant launched in India at Rs 6.58 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,319 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG variant launched in India at Rs 6.58 lakh

    - The Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG is available only in the VXi variant

    - The new variant is claimed to return a fuel economy of 35.60kms per kg

    Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the CNG-powered variant of the new Celerio with a price tag of Rs 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG variant of the hatchback, which has a CNG tank capacity of 60 litres, is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 35.60kms per kg.

    Powering the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K10C petrol engine that produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. In CNG mode, the variant produces 56bhp and 82Nm of torque. This motor is paired exclusively to a five-speed manual transmission. The new CNG version of the hatchback is offered in a single variant known as VXi.

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Left Front Three Quarter

    Feature highlights of the CNG-powered Maruti Suzuki Celerio include body-coloured bumpers, ORVMs, and door handles, chrome accent on the front grille, full wheel covers, front and rear head-rests, manual AC, day-night IRVM, 60:40 split rear seat, rear parcel shelf, central locking, front and rear power windows, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, and a gear shift indicator. The model receives safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminder system, speed alert system, speed-sensing auto door lock, and impact-sensing auto door unlock function. The new-gen Celerio, which was launched in November 2021, has received almost 25,000 bookings. We have driven the Celerio and to read our review, click here.

    Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Maruti Suzuki has been a pioneer in the country to offer factory-fitted CNG cars. We have the largest portfolio of eight green models on the road and have sold around 9.50 lakh S-CNG vehicles. Owning a factory-fitted S-CNG vehicle comes with standard warranty benefits and the convenience of Maruti Suzuki’s service network spread across India, which our customers find very comforting. With green mobility in focus, we have witnessed a 22 per cent CAGR increase in our CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony to the customers accepting technologically advanced, eco-friendly, and safe CNG mobility solutions. The launch of the all-new Celerio S-CNG will take us a step closer to our ambition of spearheading the mass adoption of green vehicles in India. Interestingly, the S-CNG variant in the previous generation Celerio contributed to over 30 per cent of the  sales. The all-new Celerio S-CNG with new 3D organic sculpted design, energetic and spacious cabin, and S-CNG technology will offer customers an affordable, safe, and high-performance green vehicle. We are confident that customers will appreciate the all-new Celerio S-CNG’s stellar fuel efficiency.”

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Image
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    ₹ 5.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Tata Safari Dark Edition launched – Top five highlights
     Next 
    Tata Safari Dark edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 19.06 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4260 Views
    28 Likes

