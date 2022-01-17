Skoda teases Enyaq Coupe iV in design sketch

- Four-door coupe body style for the electric SUV

- To premiere on 31st January in Prague

Skoda is having a successful run with their first-ever pure-electric offering in the form of Enyaq iV. Now to keep things interesting and expand its EV line-up, the Czech carmaker is readying a four-door coupe version of the Enyaq. Set to debut on 31st January at a special event in Prague, the Enyaq Coupe is now teased in a design sketch lending us a glimpse of what’s to come.

According to the statement released by Skoda, the design highlight of the Enyaq Coupe is the ‘gently sloping roofline, the rear with a sharp tear-off edge and side skirts in the body colour’. Making use of the versatile MEB (Modular Electrification Toolkit) platform from the Volkswagen Group, the Enyaq Coupe iV would be to the standard Enyaq as the Volkswagen ID.5 is to the standard ID.4. It will have a seamless tailgate design with SKODA lettering across the rear and signature C-shaped tail lamps. There seem to be no drastic change to the rest of the body in the design sketch.

The Coupe will share its cabin and powertrain with the standard Enyaq iV as well. More details will be revealed post the world premiere. Stay tuned.