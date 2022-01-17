CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda teases Enyaq Coupe iV in design sketch

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    1,157 Views
    Skoda teases Enyaq Coupe iV in design sketch

    -         Four-door coupe body style for the electric SUV

    -         To premiere on 31st January in Prague

    Skoda is having a successful run with their first-ever pure-electric offering in the form of Enyaq iV. Now to keep things interesting and expand its EV line-up, the Czech carmaker is readying a four-door coupe version of the Enyaq. Set to debut on 31st January at a special event in Prague, the Enyaq Coupe is now teased in a design sketch lending us a glimpse of what’s to come. 

    According to the statement released by Skoda, the design highlight of the Enyaq Coupe is the ‘gently sloping roofline, the rear with a sharp tear-off edge and side skirts in the body colour’. Making use of the versatile MEB (Modular Electrification Toolkit) platform from the Volkswagen Group, the Enyaq Coupe iV would be to the standard Enyaq as the Volkswagen ID.5 is to the standard ID.4. It will have a seamless tailgate design with SKODA lettering across the rear and signature C-shaped tail lamps. There seem to be no drastic change to the rest of the body in the design sketch. 

    The Coupe will share its cabin and powertrain with the standard Enyaq iV as well. More details will be revealed post the world premiere. Stay tuned.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BWM X3 facelift arrives at dealer stockyard ahead of launch
     Next 
    Tata Safari Dark Edition launched – Top five highlights

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4944 Views
    5 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Toyota Camry

    Toyota Camry

    ₹ 41.70 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW X3 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW X3 Facelift

    ₹ 60.00 - 67.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jan 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4944 Views
    5 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda teases Enyaq Coupe iV in design sketch