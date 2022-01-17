BWM X3 facelift arrives at dealer stockyard ahead of launch

- India launch on 20 January, 2022

Ahead of its launch in India on 20 January, the updated BMW X3 facelift has been spotted at a dealer stockyard. The one seen in the images features the signature blue colour. The changes will be limited to a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates, while mechanically it will continue to be powered by the existing engine options.

Visually, the vehicle gets a revised kidney grille which is complemented by fully adaptive LED headlamps. The updated model will also feature redesigned front and rear bumpers for freshness. The rear profile, too, features new LED taillamps. As for the interior, the vehicle will get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a large digital instrument cluster. For added convenience, the upcoming SUV will offer the latest i-Drive connected technology along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Under the hood, the vehicle will be powered by the existing 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version produces 248bhp of power and 350Nm of torque, while the diesel unit generates 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. Both the engine options will come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission unit.

Photo Source - TBHP