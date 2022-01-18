CarWale
    New Hyundai Tucson spotted yet again; launch soon?

    Jay Shah

    New Hyundai Tucson spotted yet again; launch soon?

    - Expected to be launched in the coming months

    - Likely to be offered in both petrol and diesel engines

    It isn’t a mystery that Hyundai India is working on the new-generation Tucson. After a handful of pictures of the test mule, the production-ready model has been spied yet again in India. Here’s what it reveals. 

    Hyundai New Tucson Front View

    The spotted models can be seen in transit and are right-hand drive units manufactured in India. The instantly noticeable bit is the new front grille that Hyundai likes to call ‘parametric jewel’. The single-piece grille integrates the daytime running lights that merge with the design when the vehicle is turned off. The headlamp units can be seen mounted vertically on the front bumper.

    Besides this, we can spot the SUV in three colours. While the Phantom Black and Typhoon Silver exterior shades are already available in the current lineup, the above image shows the SUV in a grey colour that is likely to be inducted with the new model. 

    Hyundai New Tucson Left Front Three Quarter

    Towards the side are the new multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, chunky squared wheel arches, and a sloping chrome insert on the D-pillar. Also partially visible are the split LED tail lamps that extend all the way up to the rear fender. 

    Although the images do not reveal the interior, the new India-sped Tucson is expected to be equipped with a four-spoke steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, leather upholstery, and a gear switch replacing the conventional stalk. 

    Under the hood, the new Tucson will mostly carry forward the existing 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines coupled with an automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive configuration.

