Tata Nexon select variants discontinued

- XZ and XZA variants axed

- No changes in the Dark and Kaziranga edition models

Tata Motors has discreetly discontinued the XZ and XZA variants of the Nexon SUV. The axed variant was slotted between the XM(S) and XZ+ trims and was available in both petrol and diesel powertrain options. Now, the Tata Nexon can be had in XE, XM, XM(S), and XZ+ variants. The SUV continues to be offered with Dark and Kaziranga special editions as well.

While the XZ variant costed Rs 50,000 more than the lower XM(S) variant, the top-spec XZ+ is Rs 60,000 more expensive than the discontinued variant. Thus, with this omission, there is a price gap of over Rs 1 lakh between the mid-spec and top-end variants.

The XM(S) variant offers features like an electric sunroof, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and steering-mounted audio controls. The top, XZ+ variant comes loaded with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a height-adjustable driver seat, 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, rear aircon vents, Harman sound system, and a cooled glovebox.

The Tata Nexon continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both the motors are mated to a six-speed manual and an AMT unit. The compact SUV is a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300.