CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Nexon select variants discontinued

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    471 Views
    Tata Nexon select variants discontinued

    - XZ and XZA variants axed

    - No changes in the Dark and Kaziranga edition models

    Tata Motors has discreetly discontinued the XZ and XZA variants of the Nexon SUV. The axed variant was slotted between the XM(S) and XZ+ trims and was available in both petrol and diesel powertrain options. Now, the Tata Nexon can be had in XE, XM, XM(S), and XZ+ variants. The SUV continues to be offered with Dark and Kaziranga special editions as well. 

    Dashboard

    While the XZ variant costed Rs 50,000 more than the lower XM(S) variant, the top-spec XZ+ is Rs 60,000 more expensive than the discontinued variant. Thus, with this omission, there is a price gap of over Rs 1 lakh between the mid-spec and top-end variants. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The XM(S) variant offers features like an electric sunroof, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and steering-mounted audio controls. The top, XZ+ variant comes loaded with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a height-adjustable driver seat, 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, rear aircon vents, Harman sound system, and a cooled glovebox. 

    The Tata Nexon continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both the motors are mated to a six-speed manual and an AMT unit. The compact SUV is a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Motor India registers 21 per cent growth in domestic market in June 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32554 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32554 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon select variants discontinued