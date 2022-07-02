Hyundai Motor India registers 21 per cent growth in domestic market in June 2022

- Cumulative sales growth of 14.5 per cent in June 2022

- Exports dropped by 4.5 per cent last month

Hyundai Motor India Limited has registered 49,001 unit sales in the domestic market in June 2022 as compared to 40,496 units sold in June 2021, thereby registering a growth of 21 per cent. However, the export numbers have dropped by 4.5 per cent with 13,350 units exported in June 2022 as compared to 13,978 units exported in the same period last year. Hyundai India has reported cumulative sales growth of 14.5 per cent with 62,351 unit sales last month as compared to 54,474 unit sales in June 2021.

Commenting on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “With the semi-conductor situation showing signs of easing out, the sales number have again started showing a positive trend. Further, the newly launched Hyundai Venue has created excitement in the market space and has been receiving tremendous customer response. With cautious optimism, we will continue to meet and exceed customers’ aspirations towards a happy life.”

Hyundai has recently launched the 2022 Venue in India and we have driven the SX (O) iMT variant. The updated Venue compact SUV is expected to boost sales for the company this month.