    Mahindra retails 26,620 SUVs in June 2022

    Jay Shah

    Mahindra retails 26,620 SUVs in June 2022

    - Utility vehicle sales witness 60 per cent growth

    - New Mahindra Scorpio-N launched 

    Mahindra and Mahindra has announced its auto sales for the month of June 2022. The carmaker retailed a total of 54,096 vehicles in the previous month. Out of these, Mahindra sold 26,880 passenger vehicles, wherein 26,620 units were utility vehicles like Mahindra XUV700, Thar, Bolero, and XUV300.

    Mahindra Left Front Three Quarter

    As compared to the same period last year, the sales of utility vehicles have grown by an impressive 60 per cent, resulting in a 59 per cent rise in passenger vehicle sales. As for the exports, the automaker dispatched 2,777 vehicles to the international markets. 

    In other news, the Indian carmaker recently launched the new Scorpio-N in the country. The manual versions of the SUV have a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and are available in five variants – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. You can test-drive the new Scorpio-N at your nearest showroom from 5 July, 2022. 

    Mahindra Right Front Three Quarter

    It is to be noted that the prices of the automatic and 4x4 variants will be known on 21 July. Planning on buying the new Scorpio-N? Here are our detailed driving impressions of the SUV. Concurrently, the Mahindra XUV700 has also received the ‘Safer Choice’ award from Global NCAP. 

    According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “Q1FY23 is our second consecutive highest SUV sales quarter. This has been made possible due to continued robust demand for all our brands including XUV700, Thar, Bolero, and XUV300. We had a blockbuster launch of the Scorpio-N and it has generated tremendous buzz and anticipation. The supply chain situation continues to remain dynamic; we are monitoring the situation closely.”

    Tata Nexon select variants discontinued

