Tata Nexon EV to be unveiled in India tomorrow

- Tata Nexon EV to target a range of 300kms

- The model is expected to be launched in early 2020

Tata Motors is all set to unveil the Nexon EV in India tomorrow. The model, which is the first EV to be based on the company’s Ziptron technology, is expected to be launched in the country in early 2020 with a price tag of approximately Rs 15-17 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Claimed to target a range of 300kms, the Tata Nexon EV will be powered by an IP67 water and dust resistant Lithium Ion battery pack. The battery pack will be offered with an eight-year warranty while the model will come equipped with connected car technology.

The Nexon EV will be available with fast charging as well as slow charging options, with the help of a 15A 220V socket. The interior of the model was leaked, revealing the circular transmission dial that replaces the conventional gear lever from the ICE powered variant. Also on offer will be a flat-bottom steering wheel and a digital-analogue instrument cluster borrowed from the Altroz.

To be sold via select Tata Motors dealerships, the Tata Nexon EV is expected to arrive with an updated design for the Nexon range. Changes to the design would include a redesigned front bumper, new headlamps with LED DRLs and a tri-arrow design element for the lower air dam.