Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Nexon EV to be unveiled in India tomorrow

Tata Nexon EV to be unveiled in India tomorrow

December 18, 2019, 06:29 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
12023 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Nexon EV to be unveiled in India tomorrow

- Tata Nexon EV to target a range of 300kms

- The model is expected to be launched in early 2020

Tata Motors is all set to unveil the Nexon EV in India tomorrow. The model, which is the first EV to be based on the company’s Ziptron technology, is expected to be launched in the country in early 2020 with a price tag of approximately Rs 15-17 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Claimed to target a range of 300kms, the Tata Nexon EV will be powered by an IP67 water and dust resistant Lithium Ion battery pack. The battery pack will be offered with an eight-year warranty while the model will come equipped with connected car technology.

The Nexon EV will be available with fast charging as well as slow charging options, with the help of a 15A 220V socket. The interior of the model was leaked, revealing the circular transmission dial that replaces the conventional gear lever from the ICE powered variant. Also on offer will be a flat-bottom steering wheel and a digital-analogue instrument cluster borrowed from the Altroz.

To be sold via select Tata Motors dealerships, the Tata Nexon EV is expected to arrive with an updated design for the Nexon range. Changes to the design would include a redesigned front bumper, new headlamps with LED DRLs and a tri-arrow design element for the lower air dam.

  • Tata
  • Nexon EV
  • Tata Nexon EV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

New Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 Review

New Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 Review

The Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 in its lates ...

2091 Likes
299792 Views

Tata Tiago Review

Tata Tiago Review

The New Tata Tiago does quite a few things righ ...

4691 Likes
913399 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in