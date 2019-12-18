Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai Aura to be unveiled in India tomorrow

December 18, 2019, 06:01 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Hyundai Aura to be unveiled in India tomorrow

- Production-ready Hyundai Aura to be revealed tomorrow

- Fascia likely to share resemblance with Grand i10 Nios

- Expected to be offered in 1.2-litre Kappa petrol unit, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 1.2-litre diesel unit options

Hyundai India had recently released the design sketches for the Aura. Amid much enthusiasm, the production ready Hyundai Aura will be showcased in India tomorrow. As seen in the sketches, the Aura’s fascia is expected to get a familiar grille with boomerang shaped LED DRLs that are featured on the fascia of the Grand i10 Nios. The vehicle is also expected to share the sleek headlamps from its hatchback cousin. The compact sedan will get new alloy wheel designs and new wraparound LED taillights.

As for the interior, the Aura will likely get a large touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted audio controls and leather upholstery. In all probability, most of the features in Aura will be carried forward from the Grand i10 Nios. In terms of safety, the Aura will get standard safety features like airbags and ABS with EBD. 

Mechanically, Hyundai Aura is expected to be powered by 1.2-litre Kappa petrol unit, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 1.2-litre diesel unit. These engines will be paired to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while an AMT unit will be offered only with the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engine options. 

More details about the Hyundai Aura will be known after its official unveiling. Post its anticipated launch in January 2020, the Hyundai Aura will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, Ford Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo and the Honda Amaze.

