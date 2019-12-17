Exclusive: Tata Nexon EV interiors leaked ahead of debut

- Tata Nexon EV features a circular transmission dial

- The model will be unveiled on 19 December

The interiors of the Tata Nexon EV have been leaked ahead of its debut that is scheduled to take place on 19 December. The spy image reveals the rotary knob for the transmission, unlike the gear lever seen on the conventional ICE powered model.

The Tata Nexon EV will come with a rotary knob for the transmission, with modes including R, N, D and S denoting Reverse, Neutral, Drive and Sport respectively. Another highlight of the interior is the cruise control button on the steering wheel, a feature which is not currently available on the ICE powered variants of the Nexon. Also on offer will be a flat-bottom steering wheel.

Tata Motors will launch the Nexon EV in India in early 2020, with a price tag of approximately Rs 15-17 lakhs (ex-showroom). Claimed to target a range of 300kms, the model will be powered by an IP67 dust and water resistant Lithium Ion battery pack. The detailed technical specifications of the Nexon EV are available here.