Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda Superb facelift to be launched in India in May 2020

Skoda Superb facelift to be launched in India in May 2020

December 16, 2019, 08:38 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
4377 Views
Be the first to comment
Skoda Superb facelift to be launched in India in May 2020

- Due for India launch in May 2020

- Production model to be showcased at 2020 Auto Expo 

- To get BS6 compliant 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine 

The upcoming Skoda Superb facelift was recently spied on test in the country. Along with fresh cosmetic and feature updates, the Superb facelift will be BS6 compliant and will be launched in the country in May 2020. The updated model is expected to be showcased at the biennial Auto Expo 2020 which is slated to be held in February. 

Skoda Superb Facelift Exterior

In terms of design, the upcoming Superb facelift will get minor cosmetic updates in the form of a new grille with LED headlamps, redesigned bumpers and revised taillights. The updated model will also feature a Skoda lettering on the boot lid instead of the circular logo. The vehicle will also feature new alloy wheels for freshness. As for the interior, Superb facelift will get a virtual cockpit, new infotainment system, predictive cruise control, predictive pedestrian protection and emergency assist. 

Skoda Superb Facelift Interior

Under the hood, the Superb facelift is expected to get a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 187bhp. The engine will come mated to seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. 

  • Skoda
  • Skoda Superb facelift
  • Superb Facelift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

557 Likes
77133 Views

2016 Skoda Superb Review

2016 Skoda Superb Review

2016 Skoda Superb in its latest iteration comes ...

3519 Likes
437855 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in