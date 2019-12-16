Skoda Superb facelift to be launched in India in May 2020

- Due for India launch in May 2020

- Production model to be showcased at 2020 Auto Expo

- To get BS6 compliant 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine

The upcoming Skoda Superb facelift was recently spied on test in the country. Along with fresh cosmetic and feature updates, the Superb facelift will be BS6 compliant and will be launched in the country in May 2020. The updated model is expected to be showcased at the biennial Auto Expo 2020 which is slated to be held in February.

In terms of design, the upcoming Superb facelift will get minor cosmetic updates in the form of a new grille with LED headlamps, redesigned bumpers and revised taillights. The updated model will also feature a Skoda lettering on the boot lid instead of the circular logo. The vehicle will also feature new alloy wheels for freshness. As for the interior, Superb facelift will get a virtual cockpit, new infotainment system, predictive cruise control, predictive pedestrian protection and emergency assist.

Under the hood, the Superb facelift is expected to get a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 187bhp. The engine will come mated to seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.