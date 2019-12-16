Please Tell Us Your City

BMW i8 crosses 20,000 units production milestone

December 16, 2019, 08:34 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
BMW i8 crosses 20,000 units production milestone

BMW recently rolled out the 20,000th unit of the i8 hybrid sports car at the company’s plant located in Leipzig, Germany. Production of the model began back in May 2014. The model is sold in international markets in the Coupe and Roadster variants.

BMW i8 Roadster Exterior

The 20,000th unit of the BMW i8 to roll of the production line is a Roadster variant and an Ultimate Sophisto Edition. Limited to just 200 units worldwide, the production milestone i8 is finished in a shade of Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect.

Powering the BMW i8 is a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine paired to an electric motor that produces a combined power output of 369bhp and 570Nm of torque. Speeds of 0-100kmph can be attained in 4.4 seconds (4.6 seconds for the Roadster), all the way up to an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph.

BMW i8 Roadster Exterior

Speaking on the occasion, Hans-Peter Kemser, Head, BMW Plant Leipzig, said, “The BMW i8 is a very special automobile that stands for driving pleasure in Leipzig in a unique way. We at the factory are all very proud to produce this flagship of the BMW brand. Presenting this combination of highly innovative materials and forward-looking drive concepts in a stable and efficient production process is still unique in the automotive industry worldwide. Only the employees of the BMW Group Leipzig plant have this competence and experience.”

  • BMW
  • i8 Roadster
  • BMW i8 Roadster
