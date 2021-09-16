BMW i Vision Circular; a cutesy hatchback from 2040

- Focused on sustainability and luxury

- Showcased at IAA Mobility Show

BMW, at the 2021 IAA Mobility Show in Munich showcased this small, four-seater hatchback from the future. Called the i Vision Circular, it is one of the five concepts the Bavarian carmaker showcased as a part of their plan of becoming the “most sustainable manufacturer in the individual premium mobility space”.

The four-seater compact EV landing directly from 2040 makes use of sustainable and recyclable material. Even the battery pack in the coming two decades will be created using materials from the ‘recycling loop’, believes BMW. Technical details on the i Vision Circular is scarce apart from the fact that it embraces the four principles of – RE:THINK, RE:DUCE, RE:USE and RE:CYCLE.

In terms of appearance, it looks like a modern iteration of the i3. The sheet metal has plain but sharp features with subtle nods to BMW’s identity like the Kidney grille and imposing front bumpers. Otherwise, it appears like it’s holistically made by a whole new design team that knows nothing about BMW’s identity over the years.

Similarly, the futuristic cabin takes the minimalistic approach. The centre dash appears as if a digital screen was melted upon it. Or like rare colour gypsum integrated onto a wooden panel. Even the steering wheel is more artistic than contemporary art found in dedicated galleries. And the seats will put some of the luxurious lounges to shame.

The BMW i Vision Circular is just a study and is not meant to go into production. Or you could say that our compact electric vehicles will look similar to it in the year 2040.