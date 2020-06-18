BMW i8 production comes to an end; last unit rolls off the production line

- The last BMW i8 to roll out of the factory was a Roadster variant

- The unit was finished in a shade of Portimao Blue

BMW introduced the i8 hybrid sportscar back in 2014. The company has now officially ended the production of the model, with the last unit rolling off the production line. The i8 was launched in India back in 2015, priced at Rs 2.29 crore (ex-showroom).

Speaking about the last unit, the model is a BMW i8 Roadster finished in a shade of Portimao Blue, believed to be the only i8 of this colour in existence. BMW had originally planned to stop producing the i8 in April this year. However, the plan was pushed to May as the factories were shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BMW i8 was powered by a 1.5-litre, three cylinder petrol engine and a 143bhp electric motor. The combined power output of the model stood at 357bhp and 570Nm of torque. The 11.6kWh battery enabled the model to sprint to speeds of up to 120kmph, returning a range of 53kms. Speeds of 0-100kmph took 4.4 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 250kmph.