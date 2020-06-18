Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW i8 production comes to an end; last unit rolls off the production line

BMW i8 production comes to an end; last unit rolls off the production line

June 18, 2020, 01:30 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
568 Views
Write a comment
BMW i8 production comes to an end; last unit rolls off the production line

- The last BMW i8 to roll out of the factory was a Roadster variant

- The unit was finished in a shade of Portimao Blue

BMW introduced the i8 hybrid sportscar back in 2014. The company has now officially ended the production of the model, with the last unit rolling off the production line. The i8 was launched in India back in 2015, priced at Rs 2.29 crore (ex-showroom).

Speaking about the last unit, the model is a BMW i8 Roadster finished in a shade of Portimao Blue, believed to be the only i8 of this colour in existence. BMW had originally planned to stop producing the i8 in April this year. However, the plan was pushed to May as the factories were shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BMW i8 was powered by a 1.5-litre, three cylinder petrol engine and a 143bhp electric motor. The combined power output of the model stood at 357bhp and 570Nm of torque. The 11.6kWh battery enabled the model to sprint to speeds of up to 120kmph, returning a range of 53kms. Speeds of 0-100kmph took 4.4 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 250kmph.

  • BMW
  • i8 Roadster
  • BMW i8 Roadster
  • i8 [2015-2019]
  • BMW i8 [2015-2019]
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

The new 2019 3 Series promises a lot in its 7th ...

188 Likes
24783 Views

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

320 Likes
37641 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in