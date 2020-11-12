CarWale
    • Production-ready BMW iNext breaks cover as iX

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    76 Views
    -         First product under iNext electric sub-brand

    -         Makes 500bhp, 0-100kmph in under 5.0seconds

    BMW has been burning the midnight oil for their new-gen electric line-up under the iNext sub-brand. We saw the iNext SUV concept a few years back and now the Bavarian carmaker has given us the production-ready version at their NextGen2020 Conference. Dubbed the iX, the first product under the newly-formed iNext brand is promised to go on sale sometime next year. 

    Based on a new, modular, scalable future platform developed by BMW, the iX appears to be the size of the X5. It retains most of its design elements seen on the concept with newer additions making it compatible for road use. There’s the vertical grille up front, which we also saw on the concept. Meanwhile, the sleek wraparound headlamps with two LED strips are new and could be part of BMW’s newest design language, in the same vein as the sculpted bonnet which is integrated into the nose grille. 

    Also new are those L-shaped blue-hue strips on either side signifying the iX’s electric nature. In profile, the iX looks like a homogenous mixture of the X5 and i3. More importantly, the LED strip which is now the taillamps are sleekest ones we have seen on a BMW till date. The sportier version (seen here in red) gets a beefed-up bumper design both fore and aft too.

    The cabin is a study in minimalism with two-spoke steering wheel still looking like it belongs to the concept. Behind it sits a wide-screen curved-display panel running across the dashboard integrating both driver’s display and infotainment screen. The non-existent centre console still houses the familiar-looking BMW air-vents which is a nice touch.

    Another interesting element on the inside – except the swede upholstery – is the glass-on-wood finish for iDrive control. Even the gear joystick is replaced by a smaller glass unit which looks like a switch rather than a gear-lever. In terms of space, the cabin looks pretty roomy to seat five in comfort.

    Under the skin, the iX will be powered by the fifth-generation of BMW eDrive powertrain line-up. There’ll be two-electric motor paired to a high-voltage 100kWh battery pack making a maximum output of 370kW (approx. 500bhp). BMW claims a 0-100kmph time of under five seconds.

    Moreover, with a power consumption of 21kWh per 100kms, the iX is claimed to be capable of 600 kilometres of driving range.  What’s more, DC fast charging capacity of 200kW could juice up the iX from 10 to 80 per cent in 40 minutes. Although the iX is not completely autonomous, there are provisions for future self-driving technology, asserts BMW.

    The BMW iX will go into production at the BMW Plant Dingolfing from the second half of 2021. It will soon be joined by many new pure electric models under the iNext brand like i3 (electric 3 Series) and i5 (electric 5 Series) to name but two.

