BMW i4 debuts with 536bhp and 590 kilometres range

- First electric vehicle focused squarely on driving dynamics

- Two variants offering different range and power output

BMW has taken no time to reveal the much-awaited i4 all-electric sedan without any fanfare. Based on the 4 Series Gran Coupe (which is yet to be revealed), it is the second all-electric model under the ‘i’ sub-brand after the iX3. It is joined by the iX electric crossover and you can read about it over here.

In terms of numbers, the i4 can be had in two powertrain options. The range-topping M50 has an output of 400kW (536bhp) and 795Nm with its all-wheel-drive layout and a claimed range of 510 kilometres under the WLTP cycle. The other variant is the eDrive40 with 250kW (around 336bhp) and 430Nm at disposal and a range of 590 kilometres. Both models have a battery pack capacity of 83.9 kWh.

Purists will love that the eDrive40 has the RWD setup like the BMWs of yore. BMW has revealed the performance figures claiming a 0-100kmph time of 3.9 seconds for the M50 and considerably slower 5.7 seconds for the eDrive40. With a DC fast-charging capacity of 200kW, the M50 can be charged up to 164 kilometres and the edrive40 to 140kilometres in just 10 minutes.

With the numbers out of the way, the i4 looks so much toned down compared to the i4 Concept we saw last year. Since it has 4 in its name, there are cues taken from the 4 Series Coupe, but having four doors, we could compare it with the yet to be launched 4 Series Gran Coupe.

Like any other GC, the i4 also benefits from frameless doors and a sloping roofline. Even the headlamps and sleek taillamps are scrounged from the 4 Series. What’s hard to look past is the new massive Kidney grille, although BMW says the aerodynamic coefficient is a low 0.24.

It sits on a new flexible architecture and is powered by the fifth generation of BMW’s electric eDrive. With the i4, the Bavarian carmaker claims to have achieved the same level of driver’s involvement as their conventional vehicles. There’s air suspension as standard on the rear axle and a near-actuator wheel slip limitation – a first for the electric all-wheel drive.

The i4 M50 also gets adaptive M suspension, variable sport steering, M Sport braking system and optional 20-inch M light-alloy wheels. BMW commissioned music composer Hans Zimmer for its IconicSounds Electric sound that the i4 will emanate as mandatory in some markets.

The most interesting element on the inside is the wide-screen BMW Curved Display which is stacked on top of the dashboard integrating fully digital 12.3-inch infotainment and 14.9-inch driver’s display. Its interface is the latest BMW ‘Operating System 8’.

Apart from a heated/ventilated seat, the i4 also gets leather upholstery with personalisation choice, M Sport package, ambient lighting, Harman Kardon sound system, automatic climate control and many new age connectivity features along with a full suite of driver-assist hardware.

To be built at the Dingolfing plant alongside the iX, the BMW i4 will start reaching its buyers later this year. Prices are yet to be revealed, and we do expect the i4 and the iX to reach India soon.