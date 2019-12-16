Honda Cars India introduces innovative ‘Smart Auto Loan’

- Initially, customers in Delhi and Mumbai can avail of this facility; will soon be available in Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai

- Post delivery of the car, ‘Smart EMI’ allows customers tomanage the entire car life-cycle through a personalized car portal

Honda Cars India has tied up with TranzLease to launch a unique offering for consumers to own their dream Honda car.

With this, a benefit termed ‘Smart EMI’ will take care of the finance, registration, insurance and maintenance requirement of the vehicle during the financing period. This is undeniably unique, especially when you know that it comes with a guaranteed resale value at the end of the tenure with an option to retain or sell the car. Customers can retain the car at the end of the tenure by making payment of agreed resale value or simply return the car to the leasing company.

The amount of SMART EMI is much lower than regular car loan EMI as the estimated resale value of the car is deducted upfront. Rajesh Goel, Senior VP and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “Honda is committed to provide innovative ownership solutions with evolving customer preferences. The first of its kind Smart EMI option now makes it easier and convenient for the consumer to enjoy the Honda range of cars in a unique financing option.”

Honda claims that based on this scheme’s response, it will then be rolled out across dealerships pan India.