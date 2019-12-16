Please Tell Us Your City

December 16, 2019, 03:33 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
Drive to Gokarna in the MG Hector - Picture gallery

Ever thought of visiting Gokarna in the rains? Not that we are bored of driving to Goa, but we wanted to explore a new place in a different weather. Imagine the fresh aroma of tea about to boil in a kettle simmering at a roadside shack, just about ready to be poured into the glasses. Good enough to keep you charged for a long drive. Here’s our experience through pictures.

MG Hector Exterior

It's clear that I love the monsoons and driving through dense forests especially with nature in its pristine green. No complains about the rain while searching some invigorating sights one can feast upon.

MG Hector Exterior

The MG Hector, despite being loaded to the brim and four guys aboard, delivered a good 15kmpl fuel efficiency. No wonder we skipped all fuel pumps and reached Gokarna in one full tank easily.

MG Hector Exterior

Early morning starts are good. And, in a comfortable cabin like that of the Hector, with all your favourite music on-the-go and cruise control on, long-distance touring becomes easy-peasy.

MG Hector Exterior

Before reaching Gokarna, we were welcomed by the rich flora and fauna of Yana. We didn't have to worry at all about the broken roads as the Hector took everything in its stride without any fuss.

MG Hector Exterior

Having crossed the Maharashtra-Karnataka borders, we had already devoured the classic idli-dosa. But then into the Yana wildlife reserve, all we could have is the puri and piping-hot coffee!

MG Hector Exterior

Apart from the drive, frothy waves, wet sand and food is all that we could eventually discuss. After all there wasn’t much to spot on the beach, the sea was rough and fishing season was over.

MG Hector Exterior

Just outside the famous Mahabaleshwara temple, illustrating the fine Dravidian architecture, are shops lined up with souvenirs, brass items, handmade stuff etc. A stroll is a must for shopaholics.

MG Hector Exterior

Spices, condiments, flavoured tea, coffee and much more. You will be confused about what you can have there and what all you can take back home.

MG Hector Exterior

Our way back was through the Dandeli forest reserves. Nice winding roads through a green avenue of mixed plantations, the picturesque countryside is just mesmerising.

MG Hector Exterior

All we could discuss is the charm of driving through these deserted yet glorious two-lane roads and a comfortable journey thanks to the Hector. Gokarna has etched good memories forever.

Pictures by Kapil Angane

