New Hyundai Aura teased in design sketches ahead of debut

- Hyundai Aura to get new alloy wheels and LED tail lights

- The model will be unveiled on 19 December

Ahead of its debut that is scheduled to take place later this week, Hyundai has released design sketches for the Aura. The sketches give us a hint about the features that the upcoming compact sedan would come equipped with.

Up-front, the Hyundai Aura design render reveals a similar grille design as seen on the Grand i10 Nios, with integrated boomerang shaped LED DRLs. Also on offer will be projector headlamps and triangular shaped fog lamp housings. On either side, the model will receive a new set of alloy wheels while the rear will feature new LED wraparound tail lights and a bumper mounted number plate recess.

Inside, the new Hyundai Aura, based on the previously leaked spy images, will come equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted audio controls and leather upholstery.

Powertrain options on the Hyundai Aura compact sedan will include a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol unit, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 1.2-litre diesel unit. These engines will be paired to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while an AMT unit will be offered only with the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel motors. Upon launch, the model will rival against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, Ford Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo and the Honda Amaze.