Top luxury cars reviewed in 2019

It may have been a slow calendar year for the economy in 2019 but that has not stopped the luxury segment from brining the new and fancy to our shores. One look back at our reviews section and we can tell that we have driven and tested quite few fancy cars since the start of the year. Well, here are our top luxury reviews for 2019.

Toyota Camry Hybrid

We open the innings with a review friendly with the times which is the new generation Toyota Camry Hybrid. We got behind the wheel during the cold climes of January and came back pleasantly surprised with what the new Camry Hybrid had to offer. Our reviewers felt that while it was a bit dull to drive, it still looked classy, offered hybrid technology and gets more than enough features for it be a compelling case when looking at the competition.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz has been on a roll for the last few years and is currently the segment leader in terms of luxury market. Wanting to expand its portfolio, it brought in the V-Class for those who wanted large scale space and features but with a luxury badge for that extra bit of oomph. We found that despite the massive size, it was easy to drive, manoeuvre and with a plush ride for such a large vehicle.

Jaguar XJ50 Special Edition

British automaker Jaguar is on a path to change its destiny of which the future involves electric cars. But that doesn’t mean it has forgotten it’s past or more so the XJ and the fact that it has been around for 50 years now. To celebrate this occasion, it launched a special edition XJ50. We drove the car and found that it is the most solid offering on the table when looking at an alternative to the sedans from the big German three.

Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster

This was a fun on to do as we had to chance to experience all this open top German V8 madness on the safe confines of a race track. Pushed at the hands at of our Senior road tester, Ninad Ambre, we found this V8 monster to be loud, luxurious and thanks to the 469bhp/630Nm a total hoot to drive at the Madras Motorsports racetrack.

Audi A6 45TFSI

The mid-size luxury sedan market may have taken a bit of a beating thanks to the demand for SUVs but that has not stopped Audi from bringing the new A6 to India. Launched just a few months before the publishing of this story, it sports quite a bit of new technology both visible and underneath. We got behind the wheel of the BS6 compliant petrol powered model.

BMW 730Ld DPE Signature

While Jaguar may be drawing the curtains on its flagship model, BMW kept its flagship sedan strong by introducing a mid-life update. It looks imposing no matter where you see it from and the diesel version that we drove packs a massive and pocket friendly punch. Oh and we almost forgot about the kidney grille which is so huge now that the car looks like an extension of it rather than vice versa.

Off-road experience with the Audi Q7

An Audi Q7 is not a car that one would take on the road less taken but we took it and it performed really well on every test that we managed to push it through. A large part of this success, we felt, came from Audi’s legendary Quattro All-wheel drive technology that the automaker has been using for well over 35 years now.

BMW 3 Series 330i

BMW’s most famous badge, the 3 Series, underwent a full generation change this year and the car that we drove is a petrol model. Our reviewers felt that the car has all the features; it looks good and drives brilliantly. For an enthusiast who loves to drive but cannot afford full M-package, this is as close as it can get!

Land Rover Range Rover

When it comes to go-anywhere capabilities and doing it in utmost comfort, very few vehicles can come close to the Land Rover Range Rover. The big daddy of SUVs can simply smother everything that can come across its path in a badass way, it can do that when the passengers are leisurely lounging around in the massage seats. It is simply a do-it-all luxury vehicle that money can buy, lots and lots of money.

Range Rover Sport

If you need properly imposing SUV which can simply lift up its skirt and dart across the horizon without breaking a sweat, the Range Rover Sport will do it for you. It is still luxurious, still capable and with Sport in its name, it is well, sporty too. However, we think it misses out on the third row of seats and with its new engine now, it is slightly on the expensive side.