Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW 3-Series wins Premium Car Award by ICOTY 2020

BMW 3-Series wins Premium Car Award by ICOTY 2020

December 18, 2019, 09:24 PM IST by Vikrant Singh
2664 Views
Be the first to comment
BMW 3-Series wins Premium Car Award by ICOTY 2020

BMW’s new 3-Series has won the Premium Car Award by ICOTY for 2020. The Premium Car Award was constituted last year to give premium or luxury cars their due. Now, ICOTY or the Indian Car of the Year award is more skewed towards mass market offerings given the Indian market relevance is a big consideration when voting for the ICOTY. And that meant premium and luxury cars never really had a chance.

The Premium Car Award changes that. To qualify for this award, the contender should be priced over Rs 40 lakhs. And then instead of India-relevance, the jury looks at comfort, luxury and performance and if a particular car has managed to set new benchmarks, among others. This year, the shortlist for the award included the Audi A6, the BMW 3-Series, X4 and X5, the Jeep Wrangler, and the Mercedes CLS.

The jury for this year, meanwhile, was the same as ICOTY 2020, and consisted of Rahul Ghosh and Yogendra Pratap from Auto Today, Dhruv Bhel and Ishan Raghava from autoX, Muralidhar S from the Hindu, Aspi Bhathena and Sarmad Kadiri from Car India, Sirish Chandran and Aniruddha Rangnekar from evo, Kartik Ware and Pablo Chatterjee from Motoring World, Bertrand D’souza and Rohit Paradkar from Overdrive, Kushan Mitra from Pioneer, Girish Karkera from GQ, and Vikrant Singh from CarWale.

The award was presented by Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Limited on behalf of the ICOTY committee.

  • BMW
  • BMW 3-Series
  • 3 series
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

BMW 3 Series Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 50.18 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 53.38 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 49.27 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 51.36 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 49.75 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 46.15 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 50.16 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 46.13 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 46.85 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

122 Likes
9257 Views

Audi A4 vs Mercedes-Benz C class vs BMW 3 series

Audi A4 vs Mercedes-Benz C class vs BMW 3 series

Want to buy your first premium car and are as c ...

1054 Likes
327083 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in