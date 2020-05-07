Tata Motors shares tips to keep your car safe during this lockdown

- A part of the company’s #SAFETYFIRST initiative

- Tips ensure the safety and maintenance of cars while owners stay home during the lockdown

In light of the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Tata Motors has shared tips to keep your car safe since owners are compelled to stay indoors.

Firstly, keeping the car’s battery charged is of utmost importance as it can discharge itself. This can simply be done by starting the car at least once a week. Additionally, to prevent the hand-brake system from jamming, it makes sense to either use a tyre-stopper, or slotting into first or second gear.

Also, moving the car around will shift the contact patch, and hence avoid flat-spots on the tyre. Furthermore, tanking-up on fuel will prevent moisture from settling in. As for the much needed hygiene, one should periodically clean the interiors with a sanitiser.

Moreover, the interiors can be kept clean by vacuuming the carpets and mats, and wiping car parts such as door handles with either a cleaning solution or a disinfectant. It also makes sense to invest in a good quality car cover to protect the paint from bird droppings and other external factors.