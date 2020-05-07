New Jaguar XF facelift to compete with 5 Series, E-Class and A6

- Jaguar is known to be working hard to revamp its entire line-up

- This mid-cycle facelift will make it more competitive against segment contenders

Our spy photographers have shot a heavily camouflaged Jaguar XF prototype testing on the roads of Sweden.

Touted as a mid-cycle refresh of the model, expect this executive car to not only benefit from design updates, but also a series of technological improvements to give it a competitive edge over its segment rivals such as the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes’ E-Class and the Audi A6.

Reports state that upgrades to the XF’s cabin will be significant so as to boost perceived quality. It is also expected to borrow features from the I-Pace such as the new secondary central screen for climate control functions, and a new steering wheel.

Although it is too early to comment on whether the range of BS6 engines will be expanded, it seems obvious that electrification of the XF would have crossed the factory engineer’s mind. However, considering the current car’s older platform, it looks highly unlikely.

Sources estimate to hear from Jaguar about a reveal later this year before going on sale in the first half of 2021. Stay tuned to CarWale for the details.