2021 Jaguar XF launched in India; prices start at Rs 71.60 lakh

- 2.0-litre diesel engine makes a comeback with mild-hybrid tech

- Available in top-spec R Dynamic S trim

JaguarLand Rover India has discreetly launched the 2021 iteration of the XF luxury sedan in India. Available with both petrol and diesel powertrains exclusively in R-Dynamic S trim, the 2021 Jaguar XF is offered with a starting price of Rs 71.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

This being facelift, the updated XF carries forward the same silhouette with subtle but evident tweaks to its exterior. The front grille is now larger and gets a stud-type design along with a chrome outline. The design for the LED headlamps have also been revised and now get dual J-shaped LED DRLs. Further, the front and rear bumpers have been reworked with bigger air inlets. At the rear, the LED tail lights are sleeker and get a new graphic design. The XF now rides on a bigger and redesigned set of alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, the dashboard is dominated by the latest 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The gear selector dial is now wrapped in leather that gets the signature cricket-ball stitching. Part of the update includes features such as a new steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, a PM2.5 air purifier, 10-colour ambient lighting, heated and cooled front seats, and a head-up display.

Jaguar has re-introduced the diesel mill with mild-hybrid technology for the XF sedan. The 2.0-litre engine now produces 201bhp and 430Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre petrol motor continues its duty under the bonnet with an output of 247bhp and 365Nm of peak torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission is common for both engines.

The 2021 Jaguar XF is now capable enough to take on the likes of the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, and the recently launched Volvo S90.

The variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Jaguar XF are mentioned below.

Petrol R-Dynamic S – Rs 71.6 lakh

Diesel R-Dyanmic S – Rs 76 lakh