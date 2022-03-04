Tata Motors records sale of 39,981 passenger vehicles in February 2022

- 2,846 electric vehicles sold

- Passenger vehicle sales grow by 27 per cent Y-o-Y

Tata Motors has logged a total cumulative domestic sale of 73,875 units in February 2022. The figures are 27 per cent higher as compared to the business done by the Indian automaker in February 2021. Out of the total domestic sales, the Indian carmaker sold 39,981 passenger vehicles in the domestic market.

As compared to the business done in February 2021, the sale of passenger vehicles grew by an impressive 47 per cent. The automaker retailed 37,135 ICE vehicles while a total of 2,846 electric vehicles were retailed in the previous month.

Besides this, Tata recently launched its Kaziranga range of models. The special edition is available for all the SUVs in the line-up that includes Punch, Nexon, Safari, and Harrier. All the SUVs are offered with a new Grassland Beige exterior shade with a black roof, rhino mascots inside out, new dual-tone upholstery, and added features. To know more about them, click here.

Earlier this week, Tata Motors also launched new variants of the Nexon SUV – P and HS along with a new Royale Blue exterior shade. Both the variants are available with petrol and diesel powertrains and benefit with features such as front ventilated seats, an air purifier, and auto-dimming IRVM. You can know the prices of the new variants here.