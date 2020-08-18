Tata Motors launches special schemes for customers in Mumbai and Thane

- Tata Motors is offering finance options and EMIs starting as Rs 899 per month per lakh

- The company recently launched a range of health and hygiene accessories

Tata Motors, along with its dealer partners in Mumbai and Thane, has introduced a range of schemes and offers. The dealerships include Keshva Motors, MYDSM Global Services, Puneet Automobiles, Wasan Motors, Heritage Motors, Fortune Cars, Inderjit Cars and Sudarshan Motors. These offers include long tenure loans, financing, EMIs, and special offers for frontline workers across healthcare, public and essential services.

Tata Motors has introduced various schemes where buyers can choose from multiple finance options and pay EMIs starting at Rs 899 per month per lakh. In each of these schemes, the consumer would be able to pay a lower EMI initially, which would subsequently increase during the tenure. Additionally, through its tie-ups with various financers, Tata Motors is also offering schemes with a maximum tenure of up to 96 months, available on select products. The brand recently introduced a range of health and hygiene accessories, details of which are available here.

The company is also offering a step-up EMI scheme from Tata Motors Finance (TMF), valid on the Tiago and Tigor. Customers can buy the aforementioned models with EMIs starting at Rs 1,000 per month per lakh for the first six months, gradually increasing over a maximum tenure of five years. As an additional benefit, consumers can choose from two options while paying their final EMI. The first option is to pay the last bullet EMI in full (approximately Rs 90,000 on a loan of Rs 5 lakh) and take full ownership of the vehicle while the second option is to refinance the final EMI again from TMF. Tata Motors is also offering benefits of up to 70,000 on purchase of its model range.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Misra, Zonal Manager, West, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “At Tata Motors, we manufacture cars that are proudly Indian with international quality, design and safety. In current times with safety as the top priority, our customers in Mumbai and Thane are seeking personal mobility options that are affordable and convenient to avail. Accordingly, we have designed a range of schemes to offer choice and enhance their entire experience of owning and driving our safest range of cars and SUVs.”