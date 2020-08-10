CarWale
    Tata Motors launches health and hygiene accessories

    Tata Motors launches health and hygiene accessories

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Motors launches health and hygiene accessories

    - Tata Motors has launched three health and hygiene accessories

    - The company is also offering vehicle disinfectant services

    Tata Motors has launched three health and hygiene accessories for its customers. These accessories will be offered as Tata Motors Genuine Accessories and will be available across all outlets in the country. The three accessories include an air purifier, an air filter and a sanitisation kit.

    Tata Altroz Dashboard

    The Air-o-Pure 95 air purifier comes equipped with an active carbon HEPA filter and UV-C light that is claimed to improve the air quality, remove volatile organic compounds along with viruses and bacteria, and filter out hazardous smoke. The purifier is designed to fit in the cup holder slot of all Tata cars.

    Tata Altroz Cup Holders

    The Air-o-Pure 95 air filter is capable of filtering out bacteria and viruses of up to 0.3 microns, thereby improving the quality of the in-cabin air and saving customers from allergic reactions and respiratory disorders. This filter is currently offered only for the Nexon and the Harrier, and will be soon introduced across the complete range of cars.

    Tata Altroz Bootspace

    The Health-Pro Sanitisation Kit is designed to provide the customers with critical hygiene items like a hand sanitiser, N-95 masks, hand gloves, safety touch key, tissue box, mist diffuser and a driving kit with covers for the exposed touch points like the steering wheel, handbrake, gear knob and the seats.

    Additionally, Tata Motors is also offering a vehicle air and surface disinfectant services which emits ozone to clean the air from bacteria/virus. Once kept in a closed car for 20 minutes, the system disinfects the in-cabin space. Additionally, to maintain a safe distance between the driver and the passengers, the company has launched separator films, which creates a barrier between the front occupants and the rear passengers, thereby enhancing their safety.

