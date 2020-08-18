CarWale
    • MG Motor India partners with Zoomcar for vehicle subscriptions

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    976 Views
    - MG will leverage Zoomcar’s technology solution for its vehicle subscription platform

    - Subscription program will be offered for periods of 12 months, 24 months and 36 months

    MG Motor India has partnered with Zoomcar for vehicle subscription. Through this tie-up, the company will leverage Zoomcar’s end-to-end technology solution for its vehicle subscription platform.

    The new partnership will enable MG to penetrate deeper into the subscription market with Zoomcar. The mobility platform would now be managing the subscription program on behalf of Morris Garages. The duo will extend MG’s vehicles in line with Zoomcar’s subscription program of 12 months, 24 months and 36 months.

    The Zoomcar and MG Motor partnership will also provide 24x7 support to their subscribers regarding bookings and vehicle listings. The customer experience will focus on enabling technology for customer support services including on-ground fleet management, logistics support, vehicle scheduling, and onboarding.

    Commenting on the partnership, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “It is a delight to join hands with Zoomcar for providing customers with an attractive monthly vehicle ownership proposition. It gives them a deep dive into the world of MG. They will now be able to experience the cutting-edge tech features of our vehicles before they finally purchase them. The subscription model will further make MG vehicles more accessible to all auto enthusiasts in India. We are confident that our partnership with Zoomcar will generate considerable thrust in the market.”

