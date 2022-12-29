CarWale

    Tata Motors delivers 50,000th electric vehicle, a Nexon EV

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Motors delivers 50,000th electric vehicle, a Nexon EV

    - Tata Motors celebrated the rollout of the celebratory unit last month

    - The unit in question was delivered to N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Tata Group

    Last month, Tata Motors celebrated the rollout of 50,000 units in the brand’s electric vehicle range from its plant in Pune. The carmaker has now officially delivered this unit, marking the 50,000 EV units delivery milestone as well.

    Tata Nexon EV Prime Front View

    The celebratory unit is the Tata Nexon EV, which was delivered to its owner, N Chandrasekaran, who is the Chairman of the Tata Group. The company currently retails three models in the electric vehicle range, namely the Tigor EV, X-Pres T, and the Nexon EV.

    In other news, Tata Motors announced the prices of the Tiago.EV back in September, starting at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Even as we wait for deliveries of the model to commence, the carmaker has revealed that prices of the model will be increased from January 2023.

    Tata Nexon EV Prime Image
    Tata Nexon EV Prime
    ₹ 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
