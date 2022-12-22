Tata Tiago EV prices to be increased from January 2023

- Over 20,000 bookings accumulated

- Available in two battery pack options

A few months back, Tata Motors launched its third electric vehicle – the Tata Tiago EV. While the introductory prices ranged between Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom), these will now be revised and the electric hatchback will get expensive by approximately four per cent from next month.

The medium-range version (19.2kWh battery pack) of the Tiago EV costs from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 9.09 lakh while the longe-range (24kWh battery pack) is currently priced from Rs 9.99 lakh onwards. The increase in prices by up to four per cent will translate to a hike of Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000. While the former has a claimed electric range of 250km, the latter has a driving range of 315km.

As for the features, the Tata Tiago EV gets the same feature list as the standard Tiago. Except for the four-level re-gen mode which is exclusive to the EV, the highlights of the cabin are a digital instrument cluster, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a height-adjustable driver seat, electrically-operated tail gate, and leatherette upholstery.

Besides the Tata Tiago EV, the Indian carmaker’s EV portfolio also includes Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV. The deliveries of the Tata Tiago EV is slated to begin from January 2023.