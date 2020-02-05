Tata Hexa Safari Edition revealed at Auto Expo 2020

- Gets BS6-compliant 2.2-litre ‘Varicor’ diesel engine, 4x4 drivetrain

- Exterior changes limited to ‘Safari Edition’ badges

- Could be replaced by all-new Gravitas around October 2020

- Name pays tribute to recently discontinued Safari Storme SUV

The Tata Hexa gets a last hurrah with the launch of the ‘Safari Edition’. The seven-seater SUV, which will be replaced by the all-new Gravitas, now gets a BS6-compliant version of the existing 2.2-litre, four-cylinder ‘Varicor’ turbo-diesel engine and 4x4 only drivetrain. Changes are limited to new badges on the outside, beige-and-black dual-tone theme on the inside and the aforementioned BS6 engine.

The Hexa Safari Edition is only available in the more powerful 154bhp and 400Nm performance trim with a six-speed manual and automatic transmission while the 148bhp/320Nm variant along with the five-speed manual transmission has been discontinued.

Prices and launch date of the Hexa Safari Edition have not been announced yet. So, stay tuned for details.