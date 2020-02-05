Tata Gravitas unveiled at Auto Expo 2020; India launch after April 2020

- Tata Gravitas to be launched in 'next financial year'

- The model is based on the same Land Rover D8 derived Omega platform underpinning the Harrier

Tata Motors has unveiled the production-ready Gravitas at the 2020 Auto Expo. The model, which was codenamed as the H7X and Buzzard, is essentially a seven-seat version of the Harrier. Dimension wise, the Gravitas is 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier.

Propelling the Tata Gravitas is a BS6 emission compliant 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that is tuned to produce 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The model is based on the same Omega platform derived from the Land Rover D8 platform, the former of which also underpins the Harrier.

Feature highlights of the new Tata Gravitas include all wheel disc brakes, 18-inch alloy wheels, new LED tail-lights, panoramic sunroof, AWD drivetrain, AC vents for the third row seats, stepped-up roof and integrated roof rails. Rivals to the Gravitas include the Mahindra XUV500, MG Hector and the Honda CR-V.